Stubborn Manager Doesn’t Want Employees To Work From Home, So She Tells Them They Have To Use Their Paid Time Off To Work From Home

WFH means PTO, guess we’re off then We have a hybrid policy, 2 day on site, 3 days WFH. We can’t pick the day we work from office (this changes every month).

Most of us are on salary so work can go on till late night or end after an hr. On days that I have a heavy workload I prefer to wfh and go to office on another day

One day all members from my team(3 of us) decided to work from home(Heavy workload). Only time this has happened since the office open a year ago. Manager got mad. She sent a patronizing email.

In her mail to us she said that she would count this as us not working that day. Decided to ignore her until we got a mail from upper management parroting my manager’s words Turns out most people have a heavy workload and whole teams with their managers are working from home. My manager wouldn’t know since she delegates her work. Anyways she escalated the matter and upper management decided to agree with her.

My team had a meeting and decided if we’re loosing our PTO, we’re using our PTO. We sent a mail to our manager stating the same, including a list of things she needs to do since we’re off. We spoke to other teams who did the same with the upper management. We logged off and switched off our work phone. Manager had to do the work herself.

