Student Flunks Her SATs While Trying to Pursue Her Dream, And Now Her Mom Is Threatening To Send Her Away

Fewer conflicts run as deep as the dreams we have for ourselves versus the dreams our parents have for us.

What would you do if your mom not only didn’t support your dream, but also threatened to kick you out over it?

One girl recently took to Reddit seeking wisdom on exactly this. Here are the details.

AITA for not listening to my mother’s “advice”? I, 18F, am getting ready for college. I have a huge passion for Computer Science, and I’ve kept it hidden from my mother for a while. She insists I enter med school for the better, since she thinks CS makes you no money after AI models have been released in the past few years.

I’m doing horribly in terms of exams to get accepted by universities/colleges. I got a 1100 on the SAT whilst studying for extremely hard third quarter finals, and my mom blamed me for not studying well.

She’s right, I didn’t study well. But I can’t flunk my school exams since school’s a one time thing. The SAT is something i can retake multiple times a year.

Unfortunately, my mother’s a huge narcissist. Ever since my dad left- she’s been putting all the blame on me for not doing well academically.

She thinks the divorce affected no one in the family, besides her. We recently had an argument that made me suspect that she genuinely hates me or just wants to put me into hell for the fun of it. She gave me an ultimatum; I either work hard to enter med school and live life blissfully, or I get sent to Congo where my dad lives.

I’ve never been to Congo- nor am I from Congo- so it was a huge shock to me when she told me that. She even told me to my face that she doesn’t want me if I don’t fit to her standards. That sentence, whew, it stuck with me horribly.

It’s been 5 days since it happened, and the argument’s stuck in my head.

