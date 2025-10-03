Student Recently Got Into Law School, So He Went To A Buffet To Celebrate His Achievements. But What Happened Next Left Him Feeling Shamed And Insecure.

Food is important.

Not only is it the source of the sustenance that literally keeps us alive; it’s also an important social aspect in many cultures, with food bringing people together both on an everyday and a celebratory basis.

And when the guy in this story got into law school, naturally he went out with his family for food, to celebrate.

Read on to find out how this celebratory lunch ended in a less-than-celebratory way.

AITA for the way I ate at a buffet? I (18, male) recently got into law school and am now an LLB (Bachelor of Laws) student. My parents decided to take me to a special lunch at a buffet as a reward. My aunts, uncle and cousins were also there. My uncle gave me a labor law textbook as a gift.

Let’s see how the celebration lunch went down.

Now I usually don’t eat a lot for lunch. I actually used to skip the meal or have just a banana to save money to buy books. B ut this was a buffet and they had some really nice dishes. I sampled many things and ended up wolfing down forty pieces of sashimi (I know because I went to the counter five times and got eight pieces each time).

Read on to find out how his indulgence caused problems.

My dad didn’t say anything but my mom later told me I embarrassed her by eating like a starving kid. She thought that the amount I ate made it look like she didn’t feed me enough, and she was very upset about it. AITA?

This was his celebration lunch – and they went to an all-you-can-eat buffet.

He ate what he wanted, and should be allowed to do so.

It’s a shame that his mom was so bothered about how it looked to other people, that she couldn’t enjoy it herself!

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person agreed that this is totally normal behavior for a buffet.

While others pointed out that if you don’t break the unspoken buffet rules, all is good.

Meanwhile, this Redditor pointed out that this is literally how 18-year-old men usually eat anyway.

What he did at the buffet was totally normal, and certainly not something to be embarrassed about.

He did great to get into law school, and it’s nice that he did something out of the ordinary with his family to celebrate.

It’s not right for his mom to shame him for eating so much at a place where you’re literally supposed to eat as much as you can, though.

What did she expect?

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.