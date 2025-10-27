Talking Dog Tells Moving Men To Get Out Of The House, And They Are Amazed And A Little Hurt By The Incredible Interaction

Dogs can be surprisingly smart, but what would you do if you were in someone’s house and the dog actually spoke to you?

That is what happened (kind of) to the movers in this video, which was caught on a security camera, and their reaction is funny.

The indoor security camera shows the movers working, and the TikToker says, “Having a talking dog is all fun and games until he embarrasses you in front of strangers. Keep watching and you’ll see what I mean.”

She goes on, “We had some delivery guys in the house today setting up some furniture, who seemed to hit it off with Baxter, and found his button pressing amusing.”

Ahh, so that is how the dog is talking. Baxter hits one of the buttons that says, “Water.” And then the owner says, “Do you want some water, baby?”

I’ve seen this type of thing before.

While not technically talking, it is still communicating in a surprisingly advanced way.

Then the dog hits another button, which says, “Leave human, go bye.”

What?! That is too funny!

The delivery men thought it was funny. One of them said, “Crazy. I be like, I thought he liked me. But the customer is always right, right?”

At least they are taking it in good stride.

Later, they say, “Dog sure knows how to push buttons, huh?”

That is too funny, it seems like they really enjoyed it.

Check out the full video here to see this dog ‘talking’ for yourself.

@doodleboybax I don't know why Baxter wants to act like he ain't got any home training when we got strangers in the house. 😮‍💨 Thanks @asap.favo4 and @chriscraft1 for taking it like champs. At least you now have a good story to tell WITH PROOF and an entertaining dog to follow.

The people in the comments really loved it as well.

This person has a great idea for the dog.

That dog knew exactly what he was saying.

The movers might have been a little hurt, but they loved it.

Who’s a good boy?

