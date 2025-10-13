Teenage Girl Agrees To Take In Her Mom’s Cats While Her Mom Travels For Cancer Treatment, But The Teen’s Dad Refuses To Let Them Stay In The House

Not everyone likes pets, and even people who do like pets usually don’t like all pets. For example, some people are more accepting of dogs than cats and vice versa.

Imagine finding out your mom has cancer, but you’re in high school, so there’s not a lot you can do. Then you realize there is something you can do.

You can help her out by taking care of her cats while she travels for cancer treatment.

What would you do if your dad wouldn’t let you keep the cats in the house?

The teenage girl in this story is in this exact situation, and she’s really stressed out about it.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for wanting to keep my cats in my room instead of an outside storage room? I (16f) live with my dad and stepmom. My parents divorced when i was 6. A few months ago, my mom was diagnosed with cancer and had to urgently travel for treatment. My older siblings went with her, and since no one else could, i took in her two cats. My dad and stepmom hate cats, but after a lot of begging they agreed i could keep them in my room. I took full responsibility. cleaning every day, keeping odors away, managing litter, and everything was fine.

Then one day i came home to find my dad had moved the cats into a filthy backyard storage room with broken AC and a broken door. Years ago, a kitten i kept in that same room suddenly died, so i’ve been terrified it’ll happen again. Over the summer, i visited my mom and left the cats with my cousins. When i came back, my dad pushed again for the outside room.

I begged to keep them with me, but gave up because the cats had been stuck at my cousin’s for weeks, and i felt bad burdening my cousins like that. He promised he’d fix the room, but never did. I eventually cleaned it myself and brought the cats back. Now I have to climb through a window to see them because the door is broken. I sit on the floor when i’m with them cause there’s nowhere else to sit, and i feel guilty for not spending enough time with them. and the dust and dirt in the room won’t go away no matter how hard i clean it, so it’s given me really bad allergies, and i’m scared it’s gonna do the same for my cats.

My dad says no to everything. No to fixing the room, no to a cat hotel, no to letting them stay in my room, and keeps framing it like I’m the problem. Even if they were in my room, it wouldn’t be easy, i’d still care for them fully on my own while struggling with severe mental health issues and starting my senior year. But they were a huge emotional support when I needed it most, and now i’m left wondering if i’m just being ungrateful, or even going crazy for being this upset. So, AITA for wanting my cats back in my room?

