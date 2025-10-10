Teenager Tries To Hold Parking Spot For His Mom By Standing In The Spot, But Another Car Makes The Teen Move

Imagine driving around and around in a parking lot waiting for a car to move so you can park there.

You finally spot an open spot, but there’s another problem. Someone is standing in it.

That’s the situation the women in this story encountered, and now they have a question.

Can you hold a parking spot for someone by standing in it, or is that not really a thing?

Let’s read the whole story to see how they handle this situation.

AITA for refusing to let a teenager hold a spot for his mom in a busy parking lot? I live in New York City and drove to Rockaway beach today. I was driving in circles in one of the public free, lots waiting for a spot to open up. I pulled into the beginning of the spot and realized there was a 14-year-old ish standing in the center, holding his phone to his ear and “holding the spot”. I had already been driving around for a while, so my patience was thin, and my friend and I basically just told the kid, you can’t do that and put the car in park halfway in. He said his mom was in the car a few behind us, and we stood our ground and said that we didn’t care.

They didn’t back down.

His mom ended up getting out of her car and coming up to us and telling us, too bad and that they had the spot. We held our ground and said, “this is not how it works”. A minute or two went by, we were halfway parked in the spot. Eventually, the mom and her kid just called us freaking witches and they left.

Now, she’s wondering who was in the right.

It left me wondering who was actually in the right. My friends and I were honestly a little shaken up because it was tense, but I feel like we were in the right, but I’m not sure. AITA?

She’s right. The mom was wrong. You can’t hold a parking spot by standing in it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks he was right.

Another person agrees.

This person is glad they stood their ground.

The mom was in the wrong.

Cars go in parking spots, not people.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.