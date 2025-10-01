Texas Roadhouse Customer Says Buying Meals From The Restaurant Can Be Cheap Eats If You Just Time it Out Right

Looking for good, or at least tasty food?

Need it to not cost a billion dollars?

Good luck!

But here’s one tip from TikTok user @un.sizer:

“PSA, if done correctly, Texas Roadhouse can be a cheap eats.”

“This is the Texas Roadhouse menu and if you flip it over, it literally says that Monday through Thursday until 5 p.m., they have an early dining special where you could get 11 different entrees for only $13.”

“And each entree that you pick comes with two sides and their sides are right here. So it’s a total steal and a total cheap eats.”

“And don’t forget that of course you get free rolls every time you come to Texas Roadhouse. We have already eaten half of our basket.”

“My food’s here.”

Some just missed it.

Boy cheap doesn’t sound cheap anymore, does it?

It keeps goin’ up.

Rules and restrictions apply.

It’s not a great sign when midweek specials and complimentary bread count as a huge discovery, but here we are.

