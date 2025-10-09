October 9, 2025 at 8:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 861

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 861

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Ticket to ride
Someone doesn’t trust mum’s driving
Queen Elizabeth II during her 1953 coronation
When scary is fun
Tricking the office light sensor
“Bruh! My heart!”
Iconic photo from U.S. Open
The theater
Grandma will not be happy
Boston Crusaders’ feature where they play each other’s instruments
Keep constant eye contact
My heart is sleeping soundly
Rubik next level
A custom gas station ad for Powerball
Caught this gluttonous eater
Optical illusion
The weekend is nigh
Fern Watch – a pixelated forest
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Is this evdience of a triple black hole?
Physical Therapists Agree: This Is The No. 1 Thing That’s Sabotaging Your Recovery
The adventures of Emil the moose keep a corner of Austria on its toes
Most couples used to meet this way. What happened?
What the Labubu Blind Box Craze Has in Common With Gambling
Bronze Age feasts uncovered in ancient English trash heaps
Hubby Told His Wife He’ll Invite Anyone He Wants to Their House.
Which jobs are AI-proof?
The Solution to America’s Housing Crisis Might Be Built in a Factory
Earth’s ‘New’ Quasi-Moon Has Been Hiding in Plain Sight for 60 Years

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

