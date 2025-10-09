The Shirk Report – Volume 861

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Ticket to ride

– Someone doesn’t trust mum’s driving

– Queen Elizabeth II during her 1953 coronation

– When scary is fun

– Tricking the office light sensor

– “Bruh! My heart!”

– Iconic photo from U.S. Open

– The theater

– Grandma will not be happy

– Boston Crusaders’ feature where they play each other’s instruments

– Keep constant eye contact

– My heart is sleeping soundly

– Rubik next level

– A custom gas station ad for Powerball

– Caught this gluttonous eater

– Optical illusion

– The weekend is nigh

– Fern Watch – a pixelated forest

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– Is this evdience of a triple black hole?

– Physical Therapists Agree: This Is The No. 1 Thing That’s Sabotaging Your Recovery

– The adventures of Emil the moose keep a corner of Austria on its toes

– Most couples used to meet this way. What happened?

– What the Labubu Blind Box Craze Has in Common With Gambling

– Bronze Age feasts uncovered in ancient English trash heaps

– Hubby Told His Wife He’ll Invite Anyone He Wants to Their House.

– Which jobs are AI-proof?

– The Solution to America’s Housing Crisis Might Be Built in a Factory

– Earth’s ‘New’ Quasi-Moon Has Been Hiding in Plain Sight for 60 Years

5 VIDEOS