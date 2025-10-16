October 16, 2025 at 8:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 862

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday
It must be our lucky day at the vet
A BMW owner’s driving test
Charlie Sheen and Willem Dafoe in 1986
Gotcha!
Dad’s old handheld with a 53″ antenna
A new way to Tic Tac Toe
In a world full of chaos…
Prettiest bridesmaid of them all
A pond in Monet’s garden at Giverny
They finally found love
Coworkers help one of their own fix a parking “oops”
Coloring technique meant to look like embroidery
Why the internet was invented
If you forgot your password in the ’90s, you had to send this via USPS
Apple tricks
Microscopic radiolarian shells
Smooth high school move
As if relocating wasn’t already stressful enough
10 ARTICLES

Woman Needed A Toothbrush At Her Hotel. A Robot Arrived At Their Door.
Octopus arms are the animal kingdom’s most flexible
These Are the Best Smart (and Dumb) Bathroom Scales
We Asked Boomers, Gen Xers, Millennials And Zoomers How They Flirt.
NASA Rover Finds ‘Potential Biosignature’ on Mars
‘He is such an awful man’: Why readers are wrong about Mr Darcy
11 Great Movies That Not Enough People Have Seen
Want to Pick the Perfect Pumpkin? Here’s What to Look For
How Prehistoric Humans Survived a Supervolcano
Why Do Little Kids Love To Ask “Why?”

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

