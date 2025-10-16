The Shirk Report – Volume 862

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

– Friday

– It must be our lucky day at the vet

– A BMW owner’s driving test

– Charlie Sheen and Willem Dafoe in 1986

– Gotcha!

– Dad’s old handheld with a 53″ antenna

– A new way to Tic Tac Toe

– In a world full of chaos…

– Prettiest bridesmaid of them all

– A pond in Monet’s garden at Giverny

– They finally found love

– Coworkers help one of their own fix a parking “oops”

– Coloring technique meant to look like embroidery

– Why the internet was invented

– If you forgot your password in the ’90s, you had to send this via USPS

– Apple tricks

– Microscopic radiolarian shells

– Smooth high school move

– As if relocating wasn’t already stressful enough

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– Woman Needed A Toothbrush At Her Hotel. A Robot Arrived At Their Door.

– Octopus arms are the animal kingdom’s most flexible

– These Are the Best Smart (and Dumb) Bathroom Scales

– We Asked Boomers, Gen Xers, Millennials And Zoomers How They Flirt.

– NASA Rover Finds ‘Potential Biosignature’ on Mars

– ‘He is such an awful man’: Why readers are wrong about Mr Darcy

– 11 Great Movies That Not Enough People Have Seen

– Want to Pick the Perfect Pumpkin? Here’s What to Look For

– How Prehistoric Humans Survived a Supervolcano

– Why Do Little Kids Love To Ask “Why?”

5 VIDEOS