Two Friends Chat Outside While Drinking, But The Next Day Another Friend Is Mad At Them Because Of A Few Voicemails

Imagine chatting with a friend at night while drinking.

What would you do if you later found out that somehow the conversation had been recorded and sent out to your friends, and everyone told you that you’re the one who recorded it.

Would you defend yourself, or would you take responsibility even if you had no memory of recording or sending anything?

In this story, one man finds himself in that situation, and now some of his friends are mad at him.

He’s not sure what happened or what to do about it.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for a conversation being accidentally recorded Last night, something happened that even I can’t believe was just a coincidence. We were drinking outside, three of us. One friend was asleep, so it was just me and another friend talking. We had only finished one bottle of gin and were not drunk. It was just a chill night. My friend started talking about another guy, let’s call him “G.” He is a friend of a friend. We are somewhat close, but do not hang out often, and I am not as close to him as I am to the friends I am always with now.

They started talking about the friend’s girlfriend.

My friend said that in G’s circle of friends, he is the most boastful. He also mentioned G’s girlfriend and said she looked like a housemaid. I know her by face from social media. My friend then asked me, “If G’s girlfriend became your girlfriend, would you say yes?” and jokingly answered himself, “No” while laughing. I added a plain comment that people who spend a lot of time together sometimes start to resemble each other. I did not agree with what he said about her looks.

Then they talked about G’s dancing.

Then my friend added that in their group of four (he mentioned names), G is the most exaggerated dancer, adding unnecessary moves. I added a plain statement that is true: “I know G only started learning to dance around Grade 9–10,” and my friend agreed. After that, our conversation moved on. I was waiting for notifications on my phone in case someone messaged that they were coming to join us. I was not touching my phone. It was sitting between my legs, screen facing up.

Then he got several voicemails.

About ten minutes later, I checked my phone. Messenger was already open (last app I had used) and three voice messages had been sent ten minutes earlier: one 1:05 long, one 11 seconds, and one 3 seconds. Then G’s sibling, who is in our group chat, messaged “Basher” and mentioned my friend. I did not listen to the VMs. I deleted them immediately once I saw they were sent and messaged “oh man wrong sent.” After our second bottle, we all went home.

This is so weird.

This afternoon, my friend asked why I sent the VMs. I asked, “What VMs?” He said the ones from last night. I did not get to listen because I deleted them immediately. He confirmed the conversation had leaked and that G’s sibling forwarded it to G. Now, G is furious, saying his girlfriend was dragged into it even though we do not know her.

He’s not sure what happened.

I did not record any VMs and never intended to send anything. Now the situation has escalated. Friends are mad, some feel dragged in, and one even left the group chat and is not replying. I’ve been explaining what happened to everyone, including G. I feel like I became the bridge and cause for this issue, even though I had no intent to cause any trouble. I feel like a snitch, which I never wanted. I swear 100% I did not record anything. I feel like it was set up, or maybe it is just another case of an accidental butt press or send. AITH?

They were drinking, so it’s possible he accidentally pressed a button without meaning to, but this is a weird situation.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks of this story.

