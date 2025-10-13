Woman Adopts Quite A Few Dogs And Ends Up Rehoming Them, But Now Her Child Is Upset At Her Treating Dogs Like Toys

Adopting a pet is a big deal. You’re taking an animal into your home to care for forever.

At least, that’s what a good pet owner does.

If you adopted a pet, would you ever consider rehoming it just because you got tired of taking care of it?

In this story, one woman adopts quite a few dogs, but then she keeps rehoming them. Her child is not okay with this.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for flipping out on my mother for getting rid of another dog Ever since I was a little, my dad and I took care of dogs; on top of our own dogs we had. I gained appreciation for how much dogs love humans and care for us. Skip many years later around 2016, my father dies. And a few years before that, my dogs died.

Their mother has gotten quite a few more dogs.

In between that time to now my mother got 4 dogs and then within a month got rid of them. I told my mother she doesn’t deserve to have a dog. Especially if she’s just going to get rid of it. So a few weeks later she gets another dog and named her Olive. I told my mother she better not get rid of this one, because dogs aren’t toys to play with; then get rid of when you’re bored. Dogs are meant to be a lifetime responsibility.

But the mom didn’t listen.

Skip 3 years later. I’m starting to think “maybe she meant it this time” Well I guess not because 2 days ago she got rid of Olive. I grew an attachment to the dog at that point and was furious. I flipped out on her and told her. “You don’t deserve to even look at a dog at this point. You’re clearly incapable of keeping things. That dog is now gonna always wonder why it wasn’t good enough for us. And that dog is gonna always wonder where her family is. You are a piece of garbage and I disown you” so once again AITA?

Rehoming a dog after three years?

That seems pretty heartless unless there was a really, really good reason for it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It might be time to talk to the animal shelter.

The mom needs to stop adopting dogs.

Different people have different views of what it takes to be a good dog owner.

Now, this sounds like a plan!

Pet ownership needs to be taken seriously.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.