Woman Asked Her Boyfriend To Pick Up Her Allergy Medicine Several Times, But After He “Forgot” For Days She Ended The Relationship Over Broken Trust

Health is one of those things you just can’t compromise on, no matter what.

So, what would you do if your partner promised to bring you the medicine you rely on, but kept “forgetting” even after multiple reminders?

Would you let it slide as a minor issue? Or would you take it as a sign of something bigger and call it quits?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation and chooses the latter.

Here’s what happened.

Aitah for breaking up with my boyfriend after he “forgot” to buy me my medicine So, I (22f) and my ex-boyfriend (25m) have been together for about 9 months. I have allergies involving the respiratory system (the doctors said it’s not asthma). If I’m stressed, around dust, smoke, strong perfume, terrible smells, or just smells, my allergies will flare up, and I need to take my meds. Over time, I’ve learned to take better care of myself, so I usually don’t have allergic reactions as much. My boyfriend knows about this and has seen firsthand how I get when it happens.

Her meds were running out, so she asked her boyfriend to pick some up for her.

Now, on to the issue: I live in a rural area where I’m doing an internship as a requirement for graduation, and there’s no hospital close to where I live. As a safety measure, I usually buy meds in advance and keep them for emergencies. My boyfriend also works around the area but lives in the city, so sometimes I give him a list of stuff to buy me (I pay for them) when he’s there to bring back. Last week (Sunday), I told my boyfriend to buy me my meds as I was running out and couldn’t leave my post since my college supervisors were coming the same week. He agreed.

Days passed, and he still didn’t bring it.

One day passed, and on Tuesday, I reminded him again, and he promised he’d bring them the next day. And to my surprise, Wednesday came, and no meds were available, and I was running out. When he didn’t bring them on Thursday, I just told a taxi driver whom I knew to go buy them and bring them. It was expensive, yes, but I had no choice; he brought them the same day. And my boyfriend still hadn’t.

Irritated, she told him she was done.

On Saturday, he wrote a message saying he’d remember to bring them on Monday, blah blah blah, but I was done. I told him not to bother and that we were done. And he still doesn’t understand why I broke up with him, saying it’s unreasonable and that he just forgot this one thing, but I got the ick from this. I don’t play about my health, and I’d expect my significant other to do the same. AITA?

Her health is the most important thing, so she needs to do what’s right for her. If that means breaking up with him, then it is what it is.

