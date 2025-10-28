Woman Grew Up Without Her Parents’ Presence, So She Finally Confronted Her Father About His Absence And Why He Didn’t Fight For Custody

Growing up without your parents’ love and guidance can leave deep wounds in your heart.

AITA for telling my father that he never cared about me? Growing up, I had to hear both of my (divorced) parents complain about each other. They said how the other was the worse person, and how they were the parent that didn’t care about me. My mother tried to abandon me and leave me with her mom. But my dad just straight up never came to court for custody.

My mom straight up was “just going to let him have me” (her words). My mom gets triggered really bad hearing about my dad, but my dad is unbearable about it. He constantly uses me to vent to like a therapist. Even though I never get to see him since he’s always with his other family.

Almost every interaction is about how bad his life is, how much my mom hurt him, or she took me away from him, and how he “couldn’t do anything about it because she ran off with me to another state.” I finally got sick of it and asked him why he didn’t do anything about it then. If it hurt him so much, and if he wanted to see me so bad, why didn’t he show up for the custody thing? He said “because I couldn’t handle seeing her.” Oh, okay.

So I said, “Well, obviously you didn’t even care enough about me to even try to fight for custody. So you don’t have any right to complain about not having any.” He got really mad, and I keep hearing about how “he’s been through so much” and how cruel I am for hurting his feelings in such a way. I say it hurt more not knowing who he was until I was almost a preteen because he didn’t care enough about me to try. So, AITA?

Children will never forget who showed up and who never did.

