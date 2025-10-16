Woman Is Baffled Her Boyfriend Told Her To Not Tell People She Is His Girlfriend, And She’s Suspicious Because He Won’t Give Her A Straight Answer

Life is simpler and nicer when you have nothing to hide and you’re open and honest.

AITA for being upset my partner wants me to say we’re “just friends”? My partner and I have been together for about 18 months and living together for around 8 months. We’ve updated our public social profiles about our relationship, so I assumed there was nothing to hide.

This morning, he asked me to tell one of his clients (a woman) that we’re “just friends.” For context: a couple of months ago he also waited in the car while I went into her shop, saying “She might not know we’re together.” Now this same client comes to my house (our daughters are school friends) and he prefers that I say we’re “just friends” if she ever asks —as his food truck is parked outside my place. I’m honestly baffled. Do I really need to explain why this feels wrong?

Is this a healthy way to behave in a relationship? Is it “normal” in his line of work to keep up the appearance of being single to attract female customers? When I try to raise it, he said: “I never thought this detail could impact our relationship. To me it’s insignificant but does not seem to be the case for you. Sorry.” But he never added anything like “I don’t mind if she knows” or offered reassurance to help me understand. So now I’m wondering: am I overthinking? Maybe it really is just a minor detail. But it doesn’t sit right with me. Thoughts?

