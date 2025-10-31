Woman Locks Her Pantry After Roommate Keeps Feeding Her Friends With Her Groceries, But Now She’s Accused Of Being “Extreme”

A 23-year-old says her roommate kept treating her groceries like a communal buffet—offering them to friends without permission and wiping out entire meal preps.

After repeated conversations went nowhere, she installed a lock on her pantry.

Her roommate is furious and mutual friends say she went too far.

AITA for locking my pantry after my roommate kept giving my food to her friends without asking? I’m 23 and I share an apartment with my roommate Layla, We’ve lived together for about 8 months, and overall things were fine… until she started treating my groceries like they were communal, like it was hers to give. At first it was small things like a slice of bread, a bit of milk, so ignored that, nothing worth fighting over. But then she began “hosting” her friends at our place without even asking me, and I’d usually come home to find entire bags of snacks, my coffee, and sometimes full meals gone.

Oh heck no.

So I finally asked her about it, and what she said was “You don’t mind sharing, right? It’s not like you’ll finish all this by yourself.” I do meal prep for the week, so every missing container throws me off. Last week I came back from work and literally half the dinner I cooked for the week was gone because she let her friends “help themselves.” AGAIN, When I told her I couldn’t afford to feed three extra people, she rolled her eyes and said I was being stingy with food.

Not ocol.

So I decided to buy a small lock for my pantry and started keeping most of my food inside. She was furious when she noticed and said I was making her look bad in front of her friends because “normal roommates don’t lock up food.” At this point I knew she started was already feeling entitled to my stuff, which doesn’t sit well with me.

Ain’t happening.

Now some mutual friends are saying I escalated things by putting a lock on it instead of just setting stricter rules. I feel like I tried that already and it didn’t work, but now I’m second-guessing if I was too extreme. AITA for locking my own pantry so my food stops disappearing?

Reddit sided firmly with her—she’s NTA.

This person says when boundaries are ignored, a lock isn’t extreme, it’s necessary.

This person says this is full on taking advantage.

This person says the roommate’s embarrassment is her own doing.

If someone raids your kitchen like it’s Costco, don’t be surprised when the pantry gets Fort Knoxed.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.