Woman Offered Average Payment For Teen To Cat-Sit For Five Days, But She Thinks It’s Not Enough Money In This Economy

If you had someone asking to watch your pets for you, but then complained that the payment wasn’t enough, what would you do?

The woman in this situation is asking the internet if she’s underpaying her friend’s teenage sister for cat-sitting.

Let’s read the whole story and the comments.

AITA for ‘underpaying’ my friends sister for catsitting? I (23F) will be going away for 5 days in a few weeks, I have a cat. I hang out quite often at my friend’s place, so I know her little sister (15) decently well. When she heard I was going away, she asked what I was going to do with my cat. I told her I’ll ask around to find someone to take care of him, and she asked if she could. I agreed. She lives close by, a 10 minute walk or a few minutes by bike.

I told her she can hang out at my place if she wants to get away from her parents (if she keeps it clean, of course). She can have whatever snacks or drinks I have (besides alcohol or anything I’ll put away, like gifts), and I’ll pay her 50 euros. I felt like this is fair, it’s 10 euros a day for less than 10 minutes of work (just scooping the litterbox and giving the cat food and water). I’m a student so I don’t have a big budget, plus she offered to do it.

But she thinks it’s not nearly enough, her mom agreed, my friend and her dad agree that it’s fine. It’s not a huge fight or anything, but she has been annoyed and texts me that it’s unfair. I told her she doesn’t have to do it and I can ask someone else, but she didn’t like that either because I already told her she could do it. AITA?

