Her Friend’s Daughter Is A Thief, So She Refuses To Let Her Friend Bring Her Over To Her House

Would you invite someone over to your house if you knew they had a history of stealing? Would it make a difference if it were a child?

In today’s story, one woman invites her friend over, but when her friend wants to bring her daughter with her, that creates conflict.

Her daughter is a thief.

Let’s see what happens.

AITA for not having over my friend’s daughter who steals? My friend and I, both F in our 40s, have daughters around the same age (10). We have been friends for 20 years, but the past few years our relationship has been strained due to our different political beliefs, parenting styles, and what I would call her paranoia. She once got mad at me for something I didn’t do, but she assumed I did.

Her friend’s daughter is a thief.

She has told some of her close friends about her daughter’s history of stealing. She has stolen quite a bit of money from several family members and shoplifted from a store, as recently as a month ago. Fast forward to a few days ago. I was having my friends over for a girls night. My husband was taking my daughter to a movie. My friend texted to ask if she could bring her daughter. She said she could stay home with her older brother, but that they’re “not getting along.”

She wasn’t sure how to reply, so she checked with her husband.

I asked my husband what he thought, since he lives here too. He asked if I could find a way to not have this girl at our house, basically unsupervised since the adults would be talking. I prefer to be honest & direct & not come up with a lie, so I texted my friend that my daughter would not be home & that we weren’t comfortable having her daughter over given her history. I honestly expected her to reply, “I understand. Those are the consequences of her actions.”

That’s not how her friend responded.

She did not, and got very upset. She didn’t come over, and I don’t even know if we will continue to be friends. I asked my other friends what they thought when they arrived, if I was out of line. They said yes. They said kids make mistakes, I could have kept an eye on her, and “is there anything she could have stolen that’s worth the price of a friendship?” What do you think, AITA for not letting her come over?

I think she made the right call. Yes, I’m sure there are things the friend’s daughter could’ve stolen that would be worth the price of a friendship.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person has an idea that would’ve solved the problem.

Seriously, the answer to this question is obviously YES!

It doesn’t matter what her friends think.

Yes, this is the best suggestion!

The girl’s mother is the real problem.

It’s time for that girl to face some consequences!

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.