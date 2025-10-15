Woman Works From Home And Sometimes Has To Lead Meetings Really Early In The Morning, But Her Boyfriend Is Upset That These Meetings Wake Him Up

Working home can be great, but sometimes it can be hard to find a quiet place to work without disturbing the other people who live in your home.

What would you do if you had a meeting at a time when your partner was usually asleep?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she’s not sure if she’s being unreasonable or if her boyfriend is being unreasonable.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for telling my bf I won’t take my morning meetings in the living room because of my roommate? I (28F) share an apartment with one of my best friends Sophie (28F). We’ve lived in this apartment for almost 3 years and pay rent equally. My boyfriend Chris (32M) often comes every 1-2 weeks visit the apartment, and knows my roommate/friend well. She has reconfirmed several times she is ok with his visits as a disclaimer.

Usually, their work schedules aren’t a problem.

Both Chris and I work from home while Sophie goes into the office for her job. When Chris comes over, he takes his meetings/works in the living room, which does not overlap with Sophie’s hours since she leaves the house around 11AM – same time when Chris starts work. I work in my bedroom so then everyone has their own working space.

But, sometimes her schedule is a little unusual.

However, the nature of my latest project requires me to work East Coast hours (we are on PST) which means 3 out of 5 business days, my first virtual meeting is at ~5:30-6AM and I usually have back to back meetings for the next 3-4 hours. I lead these meetings so I do a fair bit of talking. Chris and I have been together for 4 years so he is well aware of these sometimes strange work hours I have.

It’s not an ideal situation.

When Chris is not here, I simply take my meetings in my own room as to not disturb Sophie. When Chris is here, I take my meetings in my own room and he will put in earplugs the night before. Around 8AM, I usually transition meetings to the living room as that is when Sophie wakes up. However, he has increasingly gotten angry since the early morning meetings are more frequent and says he is losing sleep because of it.

She’s not going to move to the living room.

I told Chris that taking my morning meetings in the living room (even with headphones and talking softer) would wake Sophie and be inconsiderate as she pays half rent. I don’t want her to resentful of Chris being here and affecting her schedule since she lives here and he is a guest. He says she won’t hear me if I lower my voice. And I told him he’s making a big assumption she won’t.

She offered other suggestions.

I suggested a few other options to help ensure Chris and I balance sleep/work but he thought these ideas were ridiculous: 1) Get sleep noise cancelling ear muffs/phones which might help block out the noise more than ear plugs (he says this doesn’t work since my voice is still heard, despite being muffled) 2) Have Chris sleep in the living room once the meeting starts (he said this was interrupt his sleep cycle) 3) Sleep a few hours earlier the night before to ensure a full sleep cycle (Chris normally sleeps around 1AM)

Chris is still mad at her.

Ultimately, Chris said I needed to be more considerate of him and his sleep cycle and called me “overly sensitive about Sophie.” I empathize with his lack of sleep but I also think I’m stuck between a rock and a hard place. AITA for telling my boyfriend I won’t take my morning meetings in the living room because of my roommate?

Assuming she knows ahead of time when these morning meetings are going to take place, how about Chris doesn’t sleep over on those nights? Problem solved.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

I completely agree with this suggestion.

Another person agrees that the boyfriend needs to go home.

Here’s another similar comment.

It’s really pretty simple.

Nobody is on the boyfriend’s side.

He doesn’t live there, so he shouldn’t complain.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.