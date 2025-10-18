Woman’s Aunt Left Her Everything In Her Will, But Her Mom Claims The Aunt Really Wanted The Inheritance Split Three Ways

Who would have thought a mother could be her daughter’s biggest enemy?

AITAH for not splitting my inheritance equally with my sisters I (28F) was listed as the sole beneficiary on my Aunt Jeanne’s* investment account when she passed away. She had been sick to a degree most of my life, but we had a good relationship and I always made an effort to stay in touch and visit throughout college etc.

She passed down a family heirloom to me from my Great Grandmother years ago, and made a point to me multiple times that it was not for my Mom (her sister – although they had a complicated relationship) who really wanted it. Jeanne would joke that everything would be left to me when she passed, but for most of my life she didn’t have much money at all so it was always just that to me – kind, but a joke. Jeanne ended up inheriting a portion of her parents’ home, which was sold a few years ago, and listed me as the sole beneficiary to the account.

Now that she has passed away, my Mom is telling me that she spoke to Jeanne, who expressed that she actually wanted the account split equally 3 ways between my sisters and I. My sisters are 8 years younger than I am, and we grew up in very different homes. I largely supported myself (financially, emotionally, etc.) and sacrificed a lot for my sisters’ well being starting in high school. I took out loans for college, worked at least one job all four years, and was the first in my family to graduate college.

Although I have a well paying job now, I have a lot of student debt and not much savings. Not to be dramatic, but this money would change my life. My sisters have been supported by my Mom (who is in a very good financial position now), have not needed to work in college so far, and also have a tuition waiver because of our Dad’s veteran status (I did not have this) so they have no tuition expenses. I intend to help my sisters with their rent while they’re finishing college and save a portion of the account to gift them when they graduate, but I don’t believe I need to split the money with them equally.

Not even close, to be honest. My mom wants my sisters to live off of “their” thirds of the money until it’s gone, which I think is irresponsible and unfair to them. At that point, it would be using Jeanne’s money in lieu of my Mom supporting them. I just think back to Jeanne telling me that what she passed down to me was for me, not for my Mom. My Mom has repeatedly told me that I’m going against her sister’s wishes, that I’m selfish, and that Jeanne would be disappointed in me.

She has also continued to tell my sisters that they are each entitled to ⅓ of the account, and that I’m controlling and taking their money. I’m worried about damaging my relationships with my sisters, but I feel like I have to think about my own life now and trust that Jeanne left the account in my name only for a reason. AITAH?

