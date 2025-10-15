Woman’s Boyfriend Is A Heavy Sleeper Who Needs His Alarm To Go Off Multiple Times Before He Gets Up, But His Habits Are Disturbing Her Sleep

Everyone needs their sleep or they go crazy. Sleep is not something you can gamble with.

So what would you do if your partner’s sleep habits were consistently disturbing your sleep?

A woman decided to ask her boyfriend to stop setting multiple alarms early in the morning, but he argues that he needs to do that or he won’t wake up.

So now what? Should she just accept it and plan around it?

Let’s read the whole story and the comments.

AITAH? My (31f) boyfriend (35m) always sets his alarm for 30-40 minutes before he actually plans on getting up. My (31f) boyfriend (35m) always sets his alarm for 6 AM and then snoozes it so it goes off again at 6:12 AM, but doesn’t actually get up until my alarm goes off at 6:30 AM. It drives me up a wall. I am a light sleeper and often wake up throughout the night, once I am awake it is hard to fall back asleep.

It’s disrupting her sleep significantly.

Because I am usually running short on sleep, I try to get as much sleep as possible, so although 30 minutes isn’t that much sleep to miss out on, it does still have an impact. I have asked him many times to set his alarm for the time he is actually planning on getting up, but he tells me he likes having multiple alarms go off and refuses to change the way he does his alarms. AITA?

They don’t need to argue, but find a solution that works for both.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

It’s probably not that hard to solve.

Food for thought.

An idea.

Simple like that.

Someone empathizes with her.

There’s no shame in honoring their different needs and sleeping in different bedrooms.

