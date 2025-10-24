Woman’s Ex’s Mom Shows Up At Her Door Unannounced Because She Wants To See Her Grandkids, But The Kids’ Mom Refuses To Answer The Door

Imagine being divorced and having full custody of your children.

If your ex’s mom showed up at your door unannounced asking to come inside and see her grandkids, would you let her in, or would you refuse to open the door?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and the first time she opens the door, but when it happens again, nothing will make her open the door, not even the police.

Let’s read the whole story!

AITA for not answering the door when my ex’s mom showed up at my apartment unannounced? I have sole custody of my children. My ex and his family live about a 9 hour drive from me. One day at around 9am there was knocking on my bedroom window. I peeked through the bottom of the blinds and just see woman’s sneakers. So I peek higher and make eye contact with my ex’s mom. All I can think is what the heck?

She explains how the ex’s mom knows where she lives.

The apartments where I live are not gated so anybody can drive onto the property, just not go in buildings without a key. Which means, ex’s mom couldn’t knock on my door because she couldn’t enter my building. Anyway, now that she’s seen me I change and go see why she’s there. Only reason why she has my address is because a few months back she asked to mail some stuff for the kids & I dumbly gave her my address.

So, why was she there?

She tells me she was in the neighborhood. I asked her why she didn’t call me before arriving and she said it was a “last minute decision”. I let her in and she sees the kids for a bit. When she leaves I tell her next time she needs to give me a heads up before arriving, and I’m not talking 10 minutes before, I need at least a 1 week notice.

But did the ex’s mom listen? No.

So, this is where I might be the AH. About 4 months later she pulls this stunt AGAIN. When I hear the tapping on my window. I know exactly who it is. I don’t bother looking out the window. She starts calling me.

She’s not about to let her in.

After the 5th call, I answer. She tells me to open up because she wants to see the kids. I’m like what? I’m not even home- why she didn’t tell me she was coming? I’m 45 minutes away visiting my dad with the kids. She demands dad’s address. I refuse to give it to her. I tell her I have no idea when I will be home. Yes, complete lie.

She’s sticking to her story.

Anyway, she doesn’t believe me, she thinks I’m home, again says it was a last minute decision. I hang up on her, I’m getting texts from ex demanding I let his mom see the kids. I tell him what I told her -I’m not home. Imagine my surprise when I hear the police banging on my door a few minutes later! I don’t answer.

She wasn’t about to let the police officer in either.

I get a call from a random number – the police officer. He is there to perform a wellness check because ex’s mom hasn’t heard from me in 3 days and she’s extremely worried. Also, according to him, it is illegal not to answer the door when a police officer knocks. I tell him she is lying- I just spoke to her on the phone, she showed up unannounced. I made it clear to her not to do that, and I am out with family and I don’t need to come back just because she showed up unannounced, she is ex’s mom and I don’t have to talk to her.

Now, the ex is calling.

After that phone call I get a text from ex calling me an AH and how hard would it have been to let his mom see the kids when she drove all the way there just to see them. I want to make it clear – I don’t mind her visiting, I don’t mind her being around my kids – but I cant stand her showing up unannounced and demanding to see my kids like that. It was like she was on a weird power trip.

The ex’s mom is seriously crazy to call the police to try to catch OP in a lie. Just call BEFORE visiting. Is it really that hard?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person would never let the ex’s mom live down the fact that she called the police on her.

Another person suggests moving.

Here’s a suggestion about how to respond to the ex.

Here’s a suggestion to report the ex’s mom to the police.

Calling the police was a bad idea.

