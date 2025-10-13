Woman’s Friend And Boyfriend Were Both Concerned Because She Didn’t Text Them Back Right Away, But She Doesn’t Think She Should Have To Respond Immediately To Every Text

Imagine sending a friend a text at night but they don’t respond.

AITA for not replying to messages as fast as I should I am not a “phone person”. I don’t like typing on touch screens, I don’t want to be constantly notified about things that snap me out of the moment, and I find constantly being contactable by anybody very stressful. I understand there’s a social expectation that people should reply to messages right away or soon after getting them, but I cannot live this way. Replying to messages results in more messages which also have the same expectation and the same pressure, which means I’m constantly having a conversation that never ends, and constantly worrying that I’m letting people down by not being attentive enough.

But the truth is I didn’t agree to these expectations and don’t place them on other other people. I just want to do my thing without feeling like I have to communicate constantly, and I don’t want to keep stopping whatever I’m doing to interact with a phone I don’t even want. I don’t think this is unreasonable. So my phone is always on DND, and people who might need to reach me in an emergency know that they can call me twice in succession and it will bypass DND. I look at my phone throughout the day when it’s a good time and if I see a notification for something that looks like it warrants a faster response then I’ll prioritise it.

Last night I streamed for 6 hours. It’s difficult to text during streaming as I’m juggling playing the game, interacting with viewers and making sure the tech works. And my streaming community are my friends, I wanted to just hang out with them.

During the evening I got a text message from a friend. It wasn’t urgent but they were asking me a question. I didn’t see the notification last night but I woke at 8am and replied to them immediately. They then said I needed to get in touch with my bf to let him know I’m ok as I hadn’t said goodnight (he’d already texted goodnight so I knew he was asleep) and they were worried as I wasn’t replying. I can’t live like this.

I was out of text communication for one evening and then went to sleep. Both my bf and my friend knew I was at home and streaming so I’m not sure what they were worried about. I’m in my 40s and live on my own, I’m an independant adult and don’t need to feel pressure to reassure people I’m safe and alive throughout a single day. I feel this is reasonable and I cant spend my whole conscious existence communicating or thinking about communicating or checking if I need to be communicating.

Nobody ever asked me if I was ok with this kind of pressure but I feel shamed if I don’t “keep up”. I get comments like “you never look at your phone” with an eye roll, which feels disrespectful. I’ve tried to explain my point of view on all this but I still get comments about this, which makes me feel I’m doing something wrong here.

The world has changed a lot in the last 40 years, and having a phone that can keep you connected all the time can be both a blessing and a curse depending how you look at it.

What really matters is that OP’s friend and boyfriend understand her POV.

This person shares what it’s like to have a friend who hates phones.

