Woman’s Friend Is Coming To Town, And She Wants The Friend To Stay At Her Place, But Her Husband Doesn’t Think There’s Enough Room For Everyone

If you’re married and a friend is coming to town, who decides if the friend can stay at your house or not? Do both people in the marriage need to agree?

In today’s story, one couple is in this situation where a friend is coming to town, but they don’t see eye to eye about letting the friend stay at their house.

Keep reading to find out why one of them thinks it’s a good idea and one of them thinks it’s a bad idea.

AITA for not wanting my wife’s friends of friends to stay with us? My wife (28F) and I (30M) live in a big city. Yesterday, my wife mentioned that her friend will be visiting the city together with three of her friends from college, and they want to know if they can stay with us for four days. It would be the friend (who is also a good friend of mine) and three other people whom my wife has met a couple times and I haven’t.

They don’t have a lot of extra room for guests.

We only have one guest room, so two or three of them would have to sleep in our living room. I said I don’t want them all staying with us, because it will be cramped and I value my personal space. I said any two of them would be fine (or even four people would be OK if we were friends with all of them), but not four with three we aren’t close with. My wife countered that the house is hers too, and she should be allowed to have people stay over when she wants. She agrees it would be imposing a bit on me to have them here, but she says it would be imposing on her to *not* have them staying with us.

There’s something else to consider.

I said the default should be to not have extra housemates, so everyone needs to be on board for an overnight guest. We also have a tenant who rents one of our rooms, and I’m concerned this would impose on him (four extra people would be using the common areas and his bathroom). My wife already checked with him and he said it’s OK, but I feel like the fact that he’s our renter makes it hard for him to answer honestly.

It’s not like the friends can’t afford a hotel.

The people visiting are all late 20s, college educated, and working, so I assume none of them is broke, although I can still appreciate wanting to save money. My wife mostly wants them to stay with us because she misses the friend and will get to see her this way. In general she’s a more extroverted person than me and doesn’t mind having a lot of people around. AITA for not being on board?

That’s a tough one. It can be fun to have friends stay with you if there’s enough room for everyone, but should this guy be forced to sacrifice his personal space to accommodate people he doesn’t know?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

This person gives a very reasonable reason to refuse to let the friend’s friends stay.

It would definitely be inconvenient for the tenant.

This person thinks the wife is being a brat.

Another person thinks this is unfair to the tenant.

It’s “no” unless they both say “yes.”

There simply isn’t enough room.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.