Woman’s Friend Moved In After A Difficult Breakup, But Now She Won’t Pay Rent Or Help Around The House

Most people who appreciate a friend’s help will try to return it as soon as possible in some way.

But what happens when someone takes it for granted? Can the friendship survive?

In this situation, a woman shares how things with her friend who moved in got tense after she stopped doing her part.

Let’s read the whole story and the comments.

AITA for telling my close friend to move out because she’s lazy and won’t contribute anything? So I (29F) let my close friend “Lily” (30F) move in with me about 8 months ago. She had just gone through a rough breakup, had to leave the apartment she shared with her ex, and didn’t have anywhere to go. I own a small house, and I thought it would be temporary, maybe a few months until she got back on her feet. When we first agreed to it, I told her she didn’t have to pay rent for the first two months so she could save money. After that, I asked her to contribute something, not necessarily half the mortgage, but at least some utilities or groceries. She agreed at the time.

But then things got too comfortable.

Fast forward to now… she hasn’t paid for a single bill, hasn’t bought groceries once, and barely helps around the house. I work full-time and come home exhausted, and she’ll be sitting on the couch watching TV while dishes are piled in the sink from her cooking. I’ve asked her multiple times to help out either financially or by doing more chores but she always has an excuse. Her excuse for not paying anything is that she “doesn’t make enough” at her part-time job, but she still manages to go out with friends and buy new clothes.

She tried communicating, but it didn’t go well.

When I brought up that it feels like she’s taking advantage of me, she said I was being “cold” and that she thought we were more than just roommates, we’re best friends. Last week I hit a breaking point. I came home after a 10-hour shift, and the house was a disaster: dirty dishes, laundry everywhere, and she was on the couch eating takeout she didn’t offer to share. I told her I can’t keep living like this, and if she’s not willing to contribute at all, she needs to start looking for somewhere else to live.

Things reached a boiling point.

She got upset and said I was abandoning her when she needed me most. She cried, called me selfish, and now she’s barely speaking to me. A mutual friend told me I was being harsh and should have given her more time since she’s “still healing from her breakup.” I feel guilty, because I do care about her, but I also feel completely drained from essentially supporting another adult who doesn’t seem to care about how this affects me. AITA?

