Woman’s Half Siblings Want Nothing To Do With Her Or Her Dad, But Their Grandparents Keep Trying To Force A Family Reunion

Imagine having half siblings who hate you so much that they won’t even acknowledge your existence if you’re in the same room and would prefer to never be in the same room with you.

Would you keep trying to get along with them, or would you give them what they want and keep your distance?

In this story, one young woman is in this situation, and she thinks it’s best to keep her distance.

However, her late mom’s family keeps trying to trick the half siblings into a family reunion.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for passing on the chance to see my half siblings for the first time since our mom died? I (19f) lost my mom when I was 6. My mom had two older kids (half sibs) from her first marriage. They were 13 and 15 when mom died and they chose to live out of state with their paternal relatives. Dad wanted to and was happy to keep them with us but they never liked the fact mom moved on from their dad. And there’s a whole background there too. The day of mom’s funeral is the last time I ever saw them and they refused to keep in touch over the phone or social media.

It was really hard for both her and her dad.

It made me sad at the time and dad devoted four years of me getting therapy to process everything that happened. It was hard on him too because despite them hating his guts and never accepting them he loved them like they were his kids too. He still misses them and wishes for contact with them.

Her siblings stayed distant from their mom’s family too.

My mom’s relatives had limited contact with my half siblings over the years. It was limited because my half sibs didn’t want to talk about me and my maternal side always wanted to try and repair the relationship between us. They thought it was terrible that we had nothing to do with each other and that they wouldn’t even pick up the phone if contact was attempted. So their relationship with my half sibs could run hot and cold depending on how pushy they were.

A cousin’s birthday party sparked new drama.

One of my cousins on mom’s side had a birthday party recently and she was able to get my half sibs to go. When I spoke to her she told me they had warned her ahead of time they would not speak to me or acknowledge my existence and they did not want contact with me or for me to speak to their children. She said the rest of the family saw it as a great chance for a reunion but my cousin told me they were not interested.

The cousin’s party is not the time for family drama.

I thanked her for warning me and told her I’d give the party a miss. She looked relieved. The rest of my extended family were less pleased. They said I needed to take the chance to see my half siblings for the first time in 13 years. I told them it wasn’t a good idea when my half sibs still have negative feelings toward me.

It doesn’t sound like a party worth attending.

The party already happened and the fact I didn’t show has upset my maternal relatives so much. Dad went and my half sibs gave him a wide berth the whole party. There was even a small fight because my half siblings told my grandparents to stop pushing reunions they didn’t want. And they said outright that me and dad are nothing to them and they wouldn’t think twice if we died right then and there. Yet still my maternal side are angry that I passed on the chance to see these two. AITA?

Honestly, the maternal family does need to stop pushing for a reunion. They should stop inviting these hate filled relatives to their parties. It’s a lot of unnecessary drama.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

There might be more to the story than she knows.

Another person thinks there’s clearly history she’s not aware of.

The half siblings clearly need therapy.

Here’s a comeback suggestion for her maternal family.

This person thinks it’s okay to write off family members.

Just because you’re related doesn’t mean you have to hang out together.

