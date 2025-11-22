22-Year-Old Child Found Out That Their Parents Installed Controls On Their Phone, So They Snapped And Yelled At Mom And Dad

Trust between parents and adult children can be fragile.

AITA Am I the bad guy for yelling at my parents and telling them that they lost the little trust I had in them? I am a young adult (22) who lives with my parents. Mostly because I can’t find a good place to live. And by “good place,” I mean cheap.

A few hours ago, I had a big argument with my parents. They asked me to lend them my cell phone to check something. I confidently gave it to them. When they returned it to me, it turns out that they put parental control on me. They left me an account that they were going to manage.

The problem is that on my cell phone, I have the university email where I send my assignments. When I discovered it, I had a fit of anger and started yelling at them. Demanding that they remove it since the university email was no longer there. After a while, they removed it, but I saw that they no longer let me access the university email. So, I yelled at them again, telling them that they had just lost the little trust I had in them.

Now, my dad is angry, and my mom is holding back tears. So I would like an outside opinion to reflect. Am I the bad guy in the movie? To clarify why they wanted to put parental control, there are two reasons. One, a wave of kidnappings broke out where I live. And two, my mother is paranoid that gays want to infect the “healthy” ones, and she has the suspicion that I am one (I am bi).

Controlling your child doesn’t always mean showing you care.

