A 30-Year-Old TikTokker Tried A Big Mac For The First Time In Her Life

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, as the saying goes…

There’s a first time for everything!

A woman named Natalie posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers a big milestone in her life: she ate a Big Mac for the first time.

Natalie, who was 13 weeks pregnant in the video, said, “I’ve never had a Big Mac in my life.”

She added, “I don’t know what inspired this, literally there’s no rhyme or reason. I just had a moment of like, ‘I’m gonna try something new for me on the McDonald’s menu.’”

Natalie said that she was scared to try the Big Mac because she didn’t think it contains real meat.

However, she did chow down on the burger and she gave viewers her review.

Natalie said, “It’s not terrible, but given the choice between this and In-N-Out…”

She added, “It tastes synthetic, you know what I mean? Is it terrible? Is it bad? I don’t know if I would ever crave that.”

Take a look at the video.

At the ripe age of 30 at 13 weeks pregnant, I’ve finally tried my first Big Mac.. #bigmac #mcdonalds #firstbigmac #pregnant #mcdonaldsmukbang

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

What took her so long?!?!

