A Call Center Worker Was Told They Couldn’t Work Overtime, So They Did The Bare Minimum And Things Got Messy For The Company in a Hurry

Won’t give me overtime because I ‘can’t work as fast’? No problem. “Until yesterday I worked in a call centre where I’d moved from being an inbound agent, to back office (emails, etc) and then being a complaints handler. Other roles in the office are domain auditing (going through a list of hundreds of websites we host, checking if they’ve been paid for and suspending if not) as well as the management of the portal our customers use to get invoices etc, both are specialist and very involved roles. So a few weeks ago, we’re all offered overtime, ‘we’ being back office where I still sat within my complaints role.

I ask for some hours and my request is rejected due to the fact I don’t usually work the standard queues so they can’t say how quickly I work. The point of the overtime was to reduce our backlog of work, so this is understandable.

At least it would be, if it weren’t for everything I’d done the day I applied. I complete a full domain audit in about four hours (it takes some people days), I reduced the case load for the online portal from 80 to 15 as well as closing 30 standard back office cases and working 20 of my own complaints. The target for a dedicated back office agent is to close 40 cases in a day. I never even got a ‘thanks’ for covering their behinds. So cut back to being told they don’t think I can do it.

Based on this, I decided not to anymore. The next few days were spent doing ONLY my complaints role, nothing else. The portal queue swiftly went back to being a complete mess, as I’m the only person within the business (of 100 people) who actually has the access to fix half the stuff in there. I continued not doing anything extra until I left yesterday, having given notice of course. They offered me more money to stay and I decided it simply wasn’t worth working for people who don’t appreciate hard workers from the offset.”

Maybe their boss should’ve just left them alone and let them do their thing…

