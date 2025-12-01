A Coffee Shop Worker Was Told They Couldn’t Work Overtime Anymore, So They Left Right as Their Shift Ended When a Huge Crowd Came In

I’m a team player and everything, but I gotta say that there is something incredibly satisfying about leaving a place of business when your shift is over…

And right before the floodgates open and the everything goes wrong!

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit…we think you’ll breathe a big sigh of relief!

“Sorry, you revoked my overtime privileges yesterday” “This was several years ago when I worked at a coffee shop. My shift was 5 am – 1:30 pm, and often around 1 pm giant groups of kids on school field trips would come through the area (this was a coffee shop located in a major California city, very close to a bunch of museums). I had been working a lot of overtime because of it, to help my coworkers through the rush. I got written up by my supervisor for doing too many overtime shifts without approval.

Okay…

I was explicitly informed to not work overtime again, I had lost overtime privileges until corporate deemed I could have them again, and working overtime again prior to that would result in further disciplinary action. The day after I was written up, right as my shift ended, 3 big buses FULL of kids unloaded and filled the shop. At 1:30 pm on the dot my watch alarm went off and I went to go clock out.

See ya later!

The store manager who wrote me up the day prior said, “wait where are you going?” I reminded her that I’d lost my overtime privileges, clocked out, retrieved the shift drink I’d made for myself right before the rush, and left. The next day I was informed my overtime privileges had been re-instated…”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user had a lot to say.

This individual shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

They walked out the door just in time to avoid the crowds!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.