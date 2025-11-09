A Homeowner Got A Notice From Their HOA About Their Porch Chairs, So They Bought The Most Obnoxious Lawn Decoration They Could Find To Get Some Petty Revenge

Folks, we don’t make too many guarantees, but we’re gonna this time…

This story from Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page is gonna make you LOL!

Read on and get all the details below!

Only one front lawn decoration allowed? You got it. “One of my many HOA stories when I regrettably was a member for the longest two years of my life was regarding decorations. All of our homes had a porch and rules regarding front of house “decorations” – the R&R said you could only have one decoration. Fine. I had no desire for any decorations at all in my front lawn. We DID put 2 nice chairs on our porch to use on pleasant evenings with a sunset potential.

Huh?

We received a notice regarding our “violation” of having “two decorations in front of our house and the R&R only allowed one, and we had 24 hours to comply.” Alllllllllllllllllllrighty then.

It was petty revenge time.

I removed both chairs from the porch. I searched for hours online for the most obnoxious decoration I could find – because the R&R made absolutely NO mention of WHAT the decoration could or could not be, only that you could only have one item. I ended up with an at least 7 foot tall blow up sphere, with an obnoxious naked mermaid-like thing floating inside it, flapping like one of those wind-man devices at a car dealer. I also posted a small sign stating “Surveillance Camera in Operation. SMILE!””

Reddit users spoke up.

This person didn’t hold back.

And another reader shared their thoughts.

The folks at the HOA are gonna regret that they ever opened their mouths!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.