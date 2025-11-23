A Nurse’s Boss Gave Her A Hard Time For Clocking Out A Few Minutes Late, So They Followed The Rules And Got Paid More Overtime Hours

Some people just can’t see that their leadership causes the morale of workers to plummet.

Don’t want to pay me 7 minutes of overtime? Mmmkay, pay me an hour. “I’m a nurse and a hospital I worked at early on paid by tenths of an hour, as most do. They were cracking down on OT. They were more than happy for us to clock out up to 7:36 (quit time was 7:30 and this meant we didn’t get OT) but if we clocked out at 7:37 -0.1 hour late, it was a problem.

This was a bad situation.

The unit I was on got a new director and became hell. More and more people quit, they couldn’t replace them, we became dangerously short staffed. We never took the two 15 minute breaks. Ever. We usually clocked out for a lunch, because you’d get in trouble if you didn’t, never mind you didn’t have time, but we had to clock out. About half the time we would have to work during that mandatory lunch, unpaid. What am I going to do? Sorry you’re about to pass away, but my lunch is getting cold? Anyway, big OT crackdown came. Our manager told us if we had more than one late clock out we’d get a verbal (not really verbal because it’s documented in file), another late clock out a written. Then who knows. Now, I rarely clocked out late because I worked my tail off but about once every other week I may clock out 0.1-0.2 hours late but that’s because I’d tried REALLY hard to get out on time.

I didn’t even want the OT, I wanted to go home! About everyone got a verbal within 2 weeks. She then came back and said if you clock out 0.1-0.4 hours late then you would get the verbal. However, if it was >0.5 hours late then they knew something bad happened and would let it go.

These nurses were done dealing with this!

So all of us that did our best to get out within 0.1 late on bad days? No longer. We took our sweet time and we were all clocking out 45-60 minutes late. Our documentation was never so perfect. Suddenly they dropped the whole thing.”

This is a perfect example of how malicious compliance is supposed to work.

