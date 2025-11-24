A Patron Was Treated Rudely By a Bartender For No Reason, So He Ordered a Bunch of Drinks and Then Left Without Paying For Them

Let’s face it: some bartenders have HUGE attitude problems.

And the barkeep in this story from Reddit’s “Petty Revenge” page sounds like he needs to have that bad attitude adjusted after this interaction.

Check out how this guy decided to get even after he was treated badly when he tried to order some drinks for himself and his mates.

Petty Barman Poured A Bit Too Much. “Myself and six friends were heading to watch the Scotland vs Ireland rugby match at Murrayfield in Edinburgh. A great bunch of lads, two Irish and the rest Scots. As is tradition, we would do a pre-game pub crawl working our way to the stadium. It was a cold, wet miserable day. Typical Edinburgh winter. But that didn’t stop us, we wrapped up warm. One of the establishments was an ex-serviceman club right across from Haymarket train station. Not usually open to the public but when there was going to be nearly 70,000 worth of fans walking past and they wanted a piece of it. We went in and it was stowed out, shoulder to shoulder. So myself and Dave (a lad from Tyrone) were volunteered to go to the bar to get the beers in.

This place was packed.

It took nearly ten minutes to get to the bar. Lots of fans in winter clothing made it that little bit tighter. We got there in the end, parched though. “Hello there,” I said in my usual jovial and convivial way. “Can I please have…” The barman, a short, red face man, with a neat mustache and a regimental tie showed the palm of his hand in a stop gesture. “I’ll stop you there. I am not serving you until you take off your hat.” I thought he was joking so I proceeded to start ordering. The barman just said “Hat!” Now, I looked around, about 80% of the people were in hats, including the two old regulars who were snickering into their pints at the other end of the bar.

This guy was being rude for the hell of it.

The barman couldn’t make it more obvious that this was some sort of power play. “What’s wrong with grumpy guy over there? He didn’t ask anyone else to take their hat off?” asked Dave. Even the guy beside me at the bar commented that the barman was being a jerk. Usually I would have told the barman to “**** off” but I had a better idea. I removed my hat. “Sorry about that.” I said in a friendly and subservient tone. I proceeded to order seven pints for me and my friends. He placed the beer on the bar. His face wore the smuggest countenance I have ever seen. “Actually, since it took us so long to get to the bar, I will double up.” Fourteen pints were neatly placed upon a tray. “You know, it’s cold out there so I’ll get us all a dram. Come to think about it, make them doubles.” Now there was 14 pints and 7 double whiskies lined up. “And sorry about the hat thing- get yourself one too.” Without any form of thanks, he turned around and poured himself a double whisky. It was down his throat before he got to the till to ring up the order.

See ya later!

It was when he turned around that he realised that we had left the bar. “Where are you going!?! Who’s going to pay for these!?!” He shouted after us. I just turned around, smiled, and placed my hat back on my head. “*******,” he yelled at the top of his voice, his voice getting even redder.”

