Her Sister Constantly Gives Her Other Sisters A Hard Time About Their Relationships, So She Finally Stood Up To Her And Set Some Boundaries

AITA for standing up to my sister after she kept criticizing our partners and family? “My sister has for years made it incredibly difficult when we’re in relationships and is now attacking our other sister.

Whenever I date someone she pulls up dirt on them immediately, sours their past, passes judgement at every fault and drop kicks them as “bad men.” I dated one guy for three years and she was so rude to both of us. She interjected herself into our relationship, condemned everything about it and made tried to make feel so terrible and stupid about being with this guy. Now she’s doing the same thing to our other sister who is about to be married. Her fiancee isn’t a bad guy, but my sister won’t stop giving our other sister and him **** about everything. She also blames our mother for teaching us to “choose bad men.”

She’s been bullying all us, me my sister and our mom, for YEARS. To top it off she brings our private information against us in the future for fights. She will get things from our past just to hurt us. She gaslights us and says that were wrong and more horrible names any time we don’t go along with her version of events. It’s been so emotionally tiring. I got therapy, which made me realize I need to set major boundaries, which was EXTREMELY difficult because she is my family.

Now she makes a joke out of my boundaries and calls me on them when she wants to make a point. Ironically she is insisting now that she is not going to our sister’s wedding due to having to set a boundary. But every few days her mind changes, she says she gonna go and then she doesn’t, and now she is set to not going again. It just seems to be never ending drama and control. at this point no one wants her to go anyways she is just going to try to make it all about her.

To complicate matters more, she is now calling my sister’s fiancee an ******* for giving her the type of jokes we all give to each other in our family. He’s done this for 3 or 4 years now and she has never once called him out on it but now she is weaponizing this to try to ruin their wedding or something? She is acting like this is some kind of proof of the monster he is. He has even apologized multiple times to her and she wont let it go. That also reminds me, even when she saw we’re mean to her we all apologize to her because she is our sister and we want her to feel okay. I started saying my peace with her and when she is rude I call her out on it, and she is also using that against me too now saying I’m so angry and have anger issues and I need help. I think she is just mad that I finally am growing up and realizing I’m not gonna put up with these rude acts. I now have blocked her a couple weeks ago because I could not stand the manipulation. I even with her blocked she is still wreaking havoc and dragging my other sister into it, while she under all this stress having her wedding in about 2 weeks. We are all tired and just want peace. Are we ********, or what?”

