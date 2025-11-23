A Worker’s Boss Yelled At Them For Coming In Late To Avoid Working Overtime, So They Maliciously Complied And Worked Extra Hours To Make More Money

Some bosses just don’t get it…

These types of folks make EVERYTHING more complicated than it needs to be and they wear their employees down…

But this worker found a way to maliciously comply with their orders.

Check out what went down!

Overtime. “I work as a teller full time and as of late, we are very short handed. Typically I do 80 hours per pay period (two weeks) and work every other Saturday. The weeks I work Saturday, I’m supposed to get a half day but because of staffing I no longer get that. I also work an extra hour two days a week to cover a coworker going to school. So obviously I get some overtime. To compensate for this, I come in closer to 9 ( when we open) rather than 8:30, because I like sleep. The other day, I was cornered by my boss.

Here we go…

“OP!” “Yes boss” “I noticed you’ve been coming in at 8:55 rather than 8:30.” “Yes ma’am I-” “No excuses! Your hours are 8:30 to 5:30” “Yes ma’am” I think you can see where this is going. So for the last week I’m here 8:30 AM sharp, and don’t leave until 5:30 or 6 on the days I cover someone.

Booyah!

Just checked my hours and I’m close to 50 hours on one week, when previously i was getting maybe 5 hours in two weeks. I’m tired but my pettiness is fueling me. They could pay a part timer for two weeks for the overtime I’m making in one week, but “we don’t know if we can afford another teller.” Well good luck affording me.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another individual offered some advice.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

This is how malicious compliance is done, friends!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.