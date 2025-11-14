November 14, 2025 at 6:49 am

An American Living In France Said She Was Concerned Because She Can’t Send Any Mail To The U.S.

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about the mail

TikTok/@movedtoeurope

Hmmmm, I wonder what this was all about…

An American woman living abroad in France posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that, for some reason, she wasn’t able to mail anything from France to the U.S.

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@movedtoeurope

She told viewers that she went to a post office in France to mail some letters to the U.S., but the machine she used said mail couldn’t be sent to America.

The TikTokker asked a postal worker, but they didn’t know what was going on.

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@movedtoeurope

The woman went to another post office, but she still wasn’t able to mail the letters to the U.S.

She said, “It’s very concerning considering what the **** is going on in the United States right now. The fact that we can’t even send our loved ones cards.”

woman talking about the mail

TikTok/@movedtoeurope

Check out the video.

@movedtoeurope

I guess they’ll get my Halloween cards next year #fyp #americanabroad #france #politics

♬ original sound – Mary Moved to Europe

The woman posted a follow-up video and said that she was finally able to mail the letters at a third post office.

Still, this sounds pretty fishy…

@movedtoeurope

Replying to @Mony a long update (watch on two speed) #americanabroad #fyp #postoffice

♬ original sound – Mary Moved to Europe

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 10 17 at 8.27.24 AM An American Living In France Said She Was Concerned Because She Cant Send Any Mail To The U.S.

Another viewer asked a good question.

Screenshot 2025 10 17 at 8.27.43 AM An American Living In France Said She Was Concerned Because She Cant Send Any Mail To The U.S.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 10 17 at 8.28.56 AM An American Living In France Said She Was Concerned Because She Cant Send Any Mail To The U.S.

Well, that’s pretty unusual…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter