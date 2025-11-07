An Old Navy Worker Showed Viewers What The Store’s New Digital Dressing Room Screens Look Like

Well, this is pretty interesting…

An Old Navy shopper named Jade posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what a store employee had to say about the franchise’s new AI dressing room screens…and she even got to experience the new technology for herself.

The caption to Jade’s video reads, “I had no idea Old Navy rolled out new AI dressing room experience but what a FUN coincidence that we got to play with it on the first day!”

In the video, the worker showed viewers the new technology and said, “Right on the screen, it’s going to pick up every single item you have. It’ll tell you the price right there.”

The AI screen shows customers when a worker has grabbed the clothes they want to try on and is heading to the dressing room.

Jade then tried on some clothes and gave the AI dressing room a whirl!

This Old Navy location is in Warwick, Rhode Island, in case you were thinking about making a trip to check it out.

Here’s the video.

@itsjadedillingham I had no idea @Old Navy Official rolled out new AI dressing room experience but what a FUN coincidence that we got to play with it on the first day! Shout out to Leslie and Allyson at Old Navy in Warwick, RI for literally SERVING the customer experience 💅 Nicest team of retail employees ever! #oldnavy #ai #dressingroom #oldnavystyle #warwickri ♬ original sound – itsjadedillingham

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another individual asked a question.

And this TikTokker didn’t hold back.

The future of dressing rooms is here, people!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!