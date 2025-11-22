Annoying Neighbors Let Their Dogs Bark Outside All Day, So The Next Door Neighbors Get Revenge With Another Annoying Sound

Imagine living next to a house where the homeowners have dogs that they leave outside all day while they are at work. What would you do if these dogs barked the whole time the neighbors were gone?

The people in this story are in this exact situation, and they have tried multiple ways to solve this problem is a neighborly way. But the neighbors aren’t neighborly, so they had to get more creative.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Bamboo for you. I have a crappy neighbor with a crappy girlfriend who moved into our small and tight-knit neighborhood about 5 years ago. The gf who is about 20 years younger is ok, but he is an absolute nightmare. The first few months they were here, their very dangerous dogs kept getting out and chasing neighbors into their homes. They’ve dug under my fence and attacked two of my dogs (both ok). You cannot talk to him as he’s a man who cannot take accountability whatsoever.

This sounds like it could be a big problem.

A realtor reported him for leaving his boat parked at his house and he took it out on all the other neighbors and started reporting everyone for the dumbest stuff. Well. Now. He started breeding dachshunds. I have a dachshund as well and know they can be … stubborn to say the least, but as a responsible owner, I’ve trained him not to bark outside. Inside is fine, because I get it – stuff outside moves, but he’s very well behaved outside, and if he’s not, we have a backup e-collar. Now, he has decided to let the dachshunds stay outside all day while he’s at work or when they go out to dinner or something.

This would be infuriating!

And the ENTIRE time they are gone – the dog barks. I have a 3 hour long recording of them barking continuously. Animal control will not do a single thing about it because “they have shade and water.”

They tried to talk to the neighbor.

So, ok. They have a pool VERY close to my fence and I’ve heard them complaining about our very old Crape Myrtle that has been there before their pool was there – so I am not removing it. It’s shade for my dogs, my chickens, and my hanging plants. Not to mention a safe spot for my visiting birds. Well. We tried asking him to not keep the dogs outside all day to bark, but he told us to go **** ourselves, basically.

So now they are making the neighbors’ lives miserable.

So NOW, we have an additional Crape Myrtle set up by the fence with a line of clumping bamboo in the middle. And on a branch on the Crape Myrtle they hate SO much, is a Bluetooth speaker that just plays a lovely ringing sound for them. They haven’t been able to use their pool in 3 weeks because the ringing is so bad. Here’s where it gets very good. They cannot call the cops or city, because their fence didn’t have a permit when they put it up, and they KNOW I’ll report it immediately if they try. Jerks.

I would hate to live in this neighborhood. I feel bad for the other neighbors.

Solving one noise problem with a new noise problem isn’t really solving anything.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

