Boyfriend Had Plans To Go To A Restaurant With His Girlfriend, But He Called Her At The Last Minute To Cancel So He Could Be There For His Friend

If you had reservations at a restaurant with your partner but a friend called who really desperately needed a friend to talk to, what would you do?

Would you cancel the reservation or would you tell your friend they’ll have to find another friend to talk to?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he chooses his friend over his girlfriend. She is not okay with this.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITAH for telling my girlfriend she can’t always be the priority? My girlfriend and I had a date night scheduled on Sunday evening. That afternoon I got a call from a friend of mine that just got out of rehab a few months ago saying he was thinking of using and needed me to come over. I texted my girlfriend that there was an emergency and I would update her when I can. I drove over to my friend’s place.

His friend really needed a friend in that moment.

My friend was in a bad state and very emotional because his ex he used to use with was just arrested. She called him to ask him to bail her out, which he couldn’t because he doesn’t have the money. She called him names and made him feel pretty down, and he felt like he wasn’t going to be able to get through the night. I sat with him and encouraged him concerning his recovery journey. When I checked my phone, my girlfriend had sent me multiple texts asking me to call her.

Here’s how the conversation went when he called her…

I called my girlfriend, and she asked me if I was okay because I didn’t respond to so many texts. I explained I was with my friend and couldn’t talk long. She asked how long I would need to be there. I said I didn’t know, maybe all night. She reminded me we have a reservation at a restaurant. I said I needed to reschedule and asked her if she could cancel the reservation for me, because I didn’t have time.

His girlfriend wants him to prioritize her.

My girlfriend wasn’t happy and said she needed me to wrap things up and come home in time to make our reservation. I said I couldn’t. She said that she said she needed me. I said I heard her, but my friend needs me more right now, and I need her to understand that. She told me we had to talk when I got back and hung up.

It was a late night.

I stayed with my friend until he was able to get to sleep around three AM. I was exhausted when I got home and went right to sleep. My girlfriend woke me up three hours later when she woke up and said we needed to talk. I was exhausted, but I managed to halfway stay awake.

His girlfriend is not okay with not being his number 1 priority at all times.

She said it’s not okay that I didn’t come when she said she needed me. She said in a relationship your partner needs to be your priority. I said 90% of the time she is, but she can’t always be the priority. I care about other people too, and if they need me more, they are the priority. She said I really needed to consider that, because it could end our relationship. Things have been a little different these past few days. I feel like I broke something. Was I really wrong?

I can see the girlfriend’s perspective. She’s not wrong, but like he tried to explain, there are times someone else may need to be the priority for a moment.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks he did the right thing.

It’s okay if it only happens once in awhile.

She may not be the right person for him.

She sounds kind of selfish.

There are always exceptions to the rule.

