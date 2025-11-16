Boyfriend Is Sick Of Going To His Girlfriend’s Family’s Events, So This Time, He Put His Foot Down And Refused To Go

Imagine dating someone you really like, and you’ve been dating for quite awhile. If you were invited to your partner’s family’s events, would you want to go, or would you try to find a polite way to refuse?

AITA for refusing to a birthday party for one of my gf’s family members? My girlfriend has a really big family and she is also really close with them too. We’ve gone to several functions and for the most part they’re okay but it’s not something I enjoy doing all the time. She asked me this once and I told her that while I’m ok spending time with her family, it’s also exhausting the number of events we are invited to. I also don’t really enjoy myself at these functions.

Some are fun like board game nights and whatever; but the other events are really hard for me to get through.

Like we’re invited to birthday parties,

Christening

Graduations

Holidays (I don’t even get to see my family on the holidays)

Weddings

This has also means that a lot of my own plans are rescheduled or canceled and I miss other time with my friends and family. One friend in particular is hosting a get together on December 20 of this year. I really want to go and I’ve missed this get together like 4 times already because I’ve done things with my gf and her family.

Yesterday my gf’s mom told me that her second cousin was going to be having his 75th birthday party on the 20th. My gf told me I would need to cancel with my friend. And I told her I wasn’t going to do that this time and I am going to go to my friends party. Now as you can imagine my gf is very upset with me now.

