Boyfriend Takes A Picture Of A Customer At His Family’s Business Hugging His Dog, But His Girlfriend Is Furious When She Sees The Picture

Imagine experiencing a really sweet moment at work and wanting to share it with your partner, so you take a picture and send it to them.

What would you do if they didn’t react the way you expected and got mad at you? Would you apologize or explain why you don’t think you need to apologize?

In this story, one man is in that exact situation. His girlfriend is mad at him, but he doesn’t think he has any reason to apologize.

Let’s read the whole story to see if he’s right or not.

My girlfriend got mad because of a picture. Me (23M) and my girlfriend (24F) are in a loving relationship for 7 years and she almost ALWAYS reacts negatively when it comes to other girls just being around me. Me and my brother own a family business and I have clients that come and go throughout the day. So one time, a family comes over and this girl fell in love with my dog and instantly grabbed her in her hands.

He thought his girlfriend would find it sweet.

I found it very funny and sweet, since it was the first time seeing my dog in that kind of a situation.

So I asked the girl if I could take a picture of her holding my dog (it had a face of “please let me go” lol) for the sole purpose of showing it to my girlfriend, because she likes dogs more than humans. But it took a wrong turn when she just replied “ok” and completely ghosted me until the next day, with the excuse of “I fell asleep”.

She didn’t find it funny or sweet.

She was very mad. But I didn’t make it about the girl, she made it about the girl. I just wanted to show her the dog. We continued arguing about it for a few days and I never apologized because I didn’t feel like I did something wrong, I just waited until she came to her senses.

His girlfriend explained why she’s upset.

She said that it was disrespectful and unprofessional to take a picture of her (even though I asked for permission). I said that she is overreacting and should take accountability for her behavior. I assured her that I didn’t find her attractive and I had no ill intentions. She still blamed it on me and didn’t apologize…

He got outside opinions from friends and family, but he’s still not sure what to think.

When I shared the story with my male friends some of them came to the conclusion that it’s normal for a girl to react that way, just because there was a girl in the picture. If it was a man or an old person or a kid it wouldn’t make a difference. But others said to gtfo because that is pure jealousy and it’s her fault. Also when I shared the story with my parents, they agreed with me saying that that kind of behavior from her side is not right and unacceptable. Am I wrong for not stepping down and apologizing?

He just wanted to show his girlfriend a funny and sweet moment, but she took it completely wrong. Did she overreact, or did he really mess up?

A sweet moment turned bitter really fast!

