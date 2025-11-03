Bride-To-Be Gets Engaged On Her Anniversary, But Her Sister Says She Stole The Spotlight After Asking For The Year To Be “All About Her”

One young woman recently said yes when her boyfriend proposed on their third anniversary.

But her 34-year-old sister—who got engaged earlier in the year after a decade-long relationship—was furious.

She had declared that this year was supposed to be her “special year” and now refuses to speak to her newly engaged sibling.

Fair? Read on for the story.

AITA for getting engaged after my sister? My (F26) sister (F34) got engaged back in February to her boyfriend of 12 years (finally, I know). This became a huge moment for the family and it’s become a big celebration because we’ve all been waiting for this moment. She’s been over the moon and has been planning her wedding since before he even popped the question.

Love that for her.

She made it very clear that she wanted this year to be her year in the family… So we all kind of agreed not to do anything major (not counting work promotions and stuff obviously) so we could all focus on her.

That’s a big promise to make.

My bf (M28) proposed to me just last week. I honestly didn’t see it coming and he told me that he’s been planning on asking me since last year and had just been waiting for the perfect moment to do so (he waited for our 3rd anniversary to do it). Now my sister is mad at us and refusing to talk to me at all. AITA?

Reddit sided with the younger sister, saying life milestones don’t stop just because someone else wants the spotlight.

This person says Sis was asking way too much.

This person is just appalled by it all.

And this person says to just let her stew…

Love doesn’t wait for someone else’s timeline—or their wedding mood board.

