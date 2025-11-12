Brother Lets His Sister Rent An Apartment From Him At A Huge Discount, But He’s Thinking About Kicking Her Out

Imagine doing really well financially, but your sister is struggling and living paycheck to paycheck. Would you help her out, or would you let her fend for herself?

In this story, one brother has been very generous, trying to help his sister out, but now he thinks she’s just lazy. He wants to stop helping her.

Should he keep helping her or stop? Let’ read the whole story to decide.

WIBTA if I stopped supporting my older sister? I (36M) have been quite successful with my life, back in 2015 I have spent 2 years to switch my career field to IT and ever since been earning a bunch. Came to a point where I make (niche field really) around 10 x average pay working from home. Money is no longer a problem, I don’t carve fancy lifestyle and prefer quiet luxury – building generational wealth, my wife doesn’t work, kids get private education, we take multiple vacation a year etc. My only sin is getting a sports car but pretty sure Dave Ramsey would let me pass on this.

My retired parents live nearby and so does my older sister (50F) with her daughter (12F). She is a single mom, hooked up with married guy who later dumped her but keeps supporting financially to a certain extend. She is educated, but keeps making stupid decisions – i.e. getting a dog to cheer her daughter up after the break up, living paycheck to paycheck, always getting newest iPhone (credit), fancy clothes, dinning out etc. She makes below average salary and has absolutely no backup plan.

We let her move in to one of our apartments (it is close to her daughter school) after the break up 3 years ago and doesn’t look like she is moving anywhere. Her ex pays for it, but it is just enough to cover the utilities (meanwhile she rents her own apartment in a different part of the city and make a profit), we could have easily rented it out for double the price. She also drives my old car I have let her after her own broke down.

My parents walk her dog as she doesn’t want to wake up early, my parents pick up her kid from the school and walk her home, my parents cover most of her unexpected expenses. My kids can’t see their grandparents very often as they are busy helping her out – i.e. she goes on a vacation and leaves the dog at their place for 10+ days to look after. I honestly feel like she never faces consequences of her decisions and lifestyle.

Recently after seeing what a mess she have made of our apartment we got quite mad – she works 20 hours a week (education), yet can’t find time to clean, walk the dog, take care of her child or whatever – she spends her free time reading or binge watching Netflix. My parents are not complaining, but I am sure they clearly knows whats going on – she is raising her daughter to be her exact copy which scares me.

We have recently discussed with my wife some investment plans and would like to kick her from our apartment, but whats holding me back is fact that she will move to my parents house (nearby school being excuse) and they will again suffer consequences of her choices. I love my parents and have a great relationship with them so that’s something I would really want to avoid. How should I approach this? WIBTA if I stopped supporting my sister and let her get a reality check? Is there a way out where my parents don’t get messed up in the end? Pretty sure I have made big mistake in the past not setting boundries with her.

