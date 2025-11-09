College Student’s Suitemate Has OCD, So No Matter How Much She Cleans The Bathroom, She Still Complains It’s Not Clean Enough

Imagine sharing a bathroom with someone who has OCD. Would you be willing to go above and beyond keeping the bathroom clean to appease them, or would you let them do extra cleaning since it’s their issue?

In this story, one college student shares a bathroom with a student who has OCD, and it’s become so annoying that she often uses a different bathroom instead.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for bringing up my suite mates long bathroom usage I’m a sophomore in college and got very lucky to get a single room with a jack and Jill style bathroom and our rooms connect to it. Other than that we don’t interact. When we first met she told me she has ocd and a longer bathroom routine and that’s fine because I have a shorter routine and I have a cleaning schedule of Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. I’ll admit that there was a time where I accidentally left hair in the shower but that happens. Except she proceeded to text me at 1 in the morning about how she had to clean it up after seeing it in the morning and leaving if for me to clean up all day. And I totally would have cleaned it up except I wasn’t there and she had said nothing to me until 1am when she went to take a shower.

She even stopped using their bathroom for awhile.

After this happened i’ve started feeling anxious about using the bathroom to the point where I didn’t use it for two weeks but still cleaned it. After those two weeks I was getting annoyed because my dorm is so far away from the public bathroom and I have a bathroom in my room and I should be able to use it. I just need to be more cautious.

Her suite mate spends a LONG time in the bathroom at night.

But i’ve noticed she goes into the bathroom around 11:30ish and doesn’t come out until around 1/2ish sometimes spending up to 3 hours in the bathroom some nights. And it’s frustrating because I’m a night person and I like to brush my teeth before I go to bed and use the bathroom but I can’t. Which wouldn’t be a big deal except it’s been happening night after night. She cleans before and after taking her shower which is fine.

She tried to politely ask for a heads up.

I texted her just being friendly and saying hey like the bathroom is a shared space I’m aware of everything you’ve told me about the bathroom but could you give me a heads up when you are going to be spending long hours in there. And I reiterate that I’m not asking her to take a shorter amount of time just a heads up so I can use the bathroom before it becomes unavailable. But she blew up at me. Told me that she’s cleaning up after me and that’s why she’s taking a long time.

She’s even showering less to avoid making a mess.

But I keep that bathroom very clean because I feel anxious about her having to clean up after me after last time. She said she cleans my hair up off the floor and maybe she does but I don’t brush my hair in the bathroom. I barely use it more then I need to, and this is gross but I take about two showers a week until I can go home weekends. She has a swifter and I’m on my hands and knees scrubbing the floor.

Her boyfriend thinks the suite mate is being ridiculous.

She’s pointed out a mess my boyfriend left in the bathroom well he was visiting and I took responsibility and apologized to her and told her I’ll make sure he cleans up after himself. My boyfriend finds this all silly and says I shouldn’t have said anything but It’s a shared space. And if she wanted a bathroom to herself she should have requested one (she told me she was randomly assigned to the room) I feel anxious about the bathroom more then ever and maybe I’m only seeing it from my pov but she knows she’s sharing a bathroom with someone and should understand that we are both using the space.

When her suite mate said she had OCD, she wasn’t kidding.

Maybe she originally thought she lucked out by getting a room with a jack and jill bathroom, but this actually sounds like an impossible way to live.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It might be time to talk to someone in charge.

Switching rooms would be even better.

Here’s another vote for switching rooms.

I still doubt that the suite mate would consider the bathroom clean enough.

She’s fighting a losing battle.

When you have OCD, you might need your own bathroom.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.