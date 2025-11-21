Customer Comes Into Med Spa Trying To Find Information About His “Wife” But The Employees Aren’t Having Any Of It

For many women, a gift card to their favorite spa is a wonderful present.

When a man walked into the med spa run by the owners of a TikTok account, however, things seemed suspecious, and the front desk workers were right.

The video begins by showing the two front desk workers, and you can hear the door ‘ding’ letting them know someone is coming in. The worker says, “Hey, welcome to Lotus Med Spa, how can we help you today?”

Very nice. Very professional.

The customer is a man, and he begins by saying, “Hey, I’m here to get a gift card for my wife. I think she goes here, and I think she gets the disport, or something from here.”

Pretty normal so far. The worker then says, “Are you sure it is disport?”

To which he replies, “Isn’t that the Botox or something like that?”

The worker says, “It is, and we offer that. And you said your wife goes here?”

Nothing unusual so far.

After that, the man says, “I believe so, but I’m not sure. Actually, can you just check to see. I want to say the last time that she had it done was about three months ago.”

The woman at the desk replies very professionally, saying, “Unfortunately, I wouldn’t be able to give out that information, but I can do the gift card purchase, and you can email her the gift card.”

The man isn’t happy with that answer and tries to push back to get them to confirm that this is the med spa his wife goes to. Fortunately, the workers refuse, saying they cannot give out customer information.

Finally, near the end of the video, the truth comes out. The man admits, “Straight up, we are on rocky terms and I am trying to get her back. So, we haven’t talked in a while and…”

He starts crying, and goes on, “We haven’t talked in a while and its just, I just want to make sure she goes here because I know she’s been getting it done I think here.”

The worker stands her ground and refuses to give out the information, possibly saving that poor woman a lot of trouble.

Watch the full video below to see how well this was handled.

The people in the comments really loved how they handled this difficult scenario.

This commenter says the one worker knew something was off right from the start.

Yup, they may have saved her life.

Absolutely, these ladies deserve a raise.

This could have turned scary.

