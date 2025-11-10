Customer Got Yelled At After Asking The First Person In Line At Pokémon Card Release To Buy Him A Card, But During A Restock Weeks Later, He Got To Return The Favor

There’s a reason why ‘Treat people how you would like to be treated’ is called the golden rule.

You never know who you’re going to need help from tomorrow.

In this story, a man shares how he got yelled at for asking the first person in line at a Pokémon card release to buy him something.

Well, weeks later, he was the first in line.

Let’s see how things unfolded.

Petty revenge in the Pokemon line So a few weeks ago a new Pokemon set released. Unfortunately I was working when the vendor came (I work somewhere that sells Pokemon cards) so a huge line forms and I offer the guy who was first in line some cash to grab something for me. And instead of just saying no he instead shouts “NO! IM NOT GRABBING ANYTHING FOR YOU!” In front of like 20 people. I don’t know if he was trying to embarrass me or what his plan was but I was just like uhm okay and moved on.

Soon he would have the opportunity to be the bigger man or be petty.

Fast forward to yesterday, I was able to be the first person in line for a restock and guess who’s behind me 2nd in line. That guy who shouted at me a few weeks ago. So he starts talking to me and apologizes for not grabbing me anything and then says he’s just trying to get this one item for his kid (yeah right…) basically he’s hinting at what he wants in hopes I won’t grab what he wants. So the vendor stocks the stuff and there’s 4 of the item he’s wanting. He’s like oh nice there’s four of them!

But he just doesn’t feel like it.

So like an hour goes by of us standing there with a line behind us waiting to be able to purchase these cards. The time comes where we can buy from the shelf so I grabbed all four of those items so he wouldn’t get ****. I’m in no way a scalper, but I am petty. Be an ******* to me a few weeks ago then give me some bogus apology to try and play me into being buddies so you can get what you want. Nope!

He could also resell them to him and add tax for the unnecessary rudeness.

Whether his request was fair or not, yelling at him like that was just rude.

