Customers Want A Discount That Was Only Available Last Week, So An Employee Calls For A Manager To Help

Imagine working at a retail store when an customer comes in and wants to take advantage of a promotion that the store is having, but when you look at the promotion details you see that the sale is already over.

Would you give them the discount anyway, tell them that the deal is over, or call for a manager?

In this story, one employee is in this situation and ends up calling over another employee who calls for a manager.

Let’s see how the manager handles it.

“but we were on vacation” I used to work in a store known for the color red, but I was in the cellphone department so I would wear black. More often than not wearing black when everyone else wears red is not enough to differentiate me from the rest of the employees. The previous week the store had a sale on Ipads. Although Apple products cannot technically be put on sale, there will often be promotions where the store will give out a gift card along with the purchase of one.

The promotion was over.

I had a couple approach me with questions about the Ipad. They didn’t seem unpleasant or anything, but they had last week’s flyer on hand. They asked me a question about getting the gift card with the Ipad. I try to let them down easy, “Oh this is from last week, this promotion isn’t going on anymore.”

“But we were on vacation.” This was out of my league anyway, I don’t even have access to the Ipad locker so I get the electronics guy over. He has pretty much the same conversation as me. Now he has been at this store for many years and knows what to do in this kind of situation: call a manager before they ask to speak with one.

The manager comes over and gives them the gift card no questions asked. Rules were meant to be broken I guess.

