Delivery Driver’s Supervisor Complains That He Didn’t Take A Picture Of A Delivery, So He Takes So Many Pictures That She Tells Him To Stop

Imagine working as a delivery driver and doing your job exactly as directed.

If your supervisor claimed you weren’t following the rules even though you were, would you take it to your manager or give her exactly what she wants in a way she’s going to hate?

In this story, one employee is in this exact situation and chooses to go to the manager and make his supervisor regret ever complaining.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Wanna discipline me for being right? I got you. I work for a freight delivery company, drive a semi truck, and usually go out with 10-15 deliveries a day. Our policy is that when you deliver to a residence you have to take a picture with the work phone as an additional proof of delivery. That has morphed into now if the delivery receipt (dr) says “residential” you have to take a picture of it, regardless if it’s going to a business or a house. There are so many small details on a dr that can get missed so this is an important detail.

One day last week I have a delivery for “Laura Lopez” (Name changed). It was being delivered to a construction company that Laura is an employee of, the Dr does not say it’s residential. I make the delivery and leave, no picture. Next morning my witch of a supervisor says, “I have a write up for you.” Puzzled, I ask her for what.

“For the Laura Lopez delivery yesterday, it was residential.” I explain to her that it was at a business and the dr did not say residential. She wasn’t having it. I should also mention that her and I butt heads often and she’s been trying to get rid of me for some time.

I told her that we need to go talk to my manager about it, so we do, and he sides with me because she has no ground to stand on. This infuriates her. I tell her that under no circumstances will this be an issue again. That day is when I start my mc.

I take pictures with the work phone at EVERY STOP. What happens is when I hit depart on the work phone it sends a pop up to her computer with the picture and she has to acknowledge it before she can do anything else on her computer, I crashed her computer 3 times that day. At one stop I took 20 pictures.

I get a call from her telling me that I have to stop taking pictures. I politely tell her that I’m covering my butt and not going against policy. “I’m giving you an order!” I laugh and hang up.

Sure as heck she wrote me up for it. I don’t even argue, I say we need to take it to my manager. I walk in and he says, “what now?” I tell him the story, he looks at her, takes the write up and rips it up. “Are you seriously writing him up for over performing?” She had no words, and I still take a picture at every stop because I’m petty lol

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

