Dog Gets Sprayed By A Skunk When Teen Lets Him Outside Without A Leash, So Mom Forces Teen To Give The Dog A Bath

AITAH for making my teenager wash the dog? A skunk keeps getting into our fenced in property at night. Our property backs to woods, so we get a lot of wildlife and I’m very much “live and let live”. Our dog had been sprayed about four times. Each time, I have cleaned the dog by myself with no help from anyone. It’s gross and time consuming and I hate it.

So, now the policy in our household has been that at night, we have to take the dog out on a leash. It’s a pain, but we’ve been doing that for a few weeks. Tonight, I asked my teenager to take the dog outside. Instead of following the policy, he just let the dog outside and of course he got sprayed again. I told my teenager that washing the dog was not my responsibility. He let the dog out, it was his responsibility to clean it. I said I would help him but it was his responsibility to do the majority of the cleaning.

He said that the punishment didn’t fit the crime. He said that it was an accident and he shouldn’t be punished. He screamed at me and said I was a horrible mother. I responded that this was the natural consequence of not following the policy. Whether he did it on purpose or not makes no difference. I did make him wash the dog and followed through, and I helped him, but I guess I’m second guessing myself now. I know other parents who would have just dropped it. AITAH for making him wash the dog?

