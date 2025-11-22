Employee Misses Multiple Days Of Work Due To Health Issues, And They Get Written Up For It Months Later

Imagine working at a company where any sick day you take is an unexcused absence. If you were legitimately sick but got written up for taking sick days, what would you do?

In this story, one employee was in this situation and tried to go to HR for help. When that didn’t work, they went to their doctor.

You get what you asked for. So I have been working for this huge Pharmaceutical manufacturing company for 5 years and have never had a write up. In July they changed the attendance policy. Our managers and supervisors came around and apologized for relaying the incorrect information about the new leave policy.

August and September were rough!

At the end of August early September everything that could go wrong went wrong. I got into an accident and didn’t have a car around the last week of August, first week of September my pipes under my house broke and I had no water for 2 days, then at the end of September I was at work got a migraine so bad I got physical sick and asked permission to leave work early (Which is an excused absences otherwise I’d be getting wrote up for job abandonment). Normally I just suffer through my migraines

First, with the new policy although we get sick time it is considered unexcused if we take it regardless of why we took it. Second, our sick policy states if you are sick you have to leave immediately (we make intravenous meds) So all this happened in September, I walk into work the first week of November to a write up. I ask my boss(who literally just started the job 30 days before) what it was for and he said HR told him to give it to me.

So I ask my manager and she says it’s because my absences are considered a pattern. I also asked what the statue of limitations was because October I didn’t miss a single day of work but got wrote up in November for August. Anyways, I ask how an emergency can be patterns. She had no answer. I set up a meeting with HR and she cancels on me on my off day (I’m not salary I don’t check my email on my off days….I only work 14 to 15 days a month) Keep in mind I had to rearrange my schedule to even make the meeting.

I ask for another meeting (and that she call or text so that I can get it whether or not I worked that day) and HR sets a date, then cancels it almost immediately, again. At this point I’m mad because I literally sent an email with 8 questions about the new policy I needed clarified but HR refused to reply in an email. Anyways per the policy the only excused absences outside of planned vacation is FMLA.

So I contacted my doctor and put down every current health issue I’m dealing with and get granted 5 days a month for intermittent leave for the next YEAR. Now instead of my working 14/15 days a month I only work 9 or 10, all because HR wanted to be jerks. They got what they asked for.

