Expectant Mom Drops Mother-in-Law’s Name From Baby’s Middle Name, But Now She Wonders If That Makes Her Petty

After months of enduring a mother-in-law who hijacked her wedding, spilled the pregnancy news, and tried to take over the gender reveal and baby shower, one exhausted mom-to-be decided she’d had enough.

When it came to naming her daughter, she quietly cut her MIL’s name from the middle-name lineup, and now she’s second-guessing whether that was too far.

Read on for the story.

AITA for changing my daughters middle name I 31F and my husband 34M are expecting our first baby in March. We found out really early that we’re having a little girl and are super excited. However, there is the problem of my mother-in-law for backstory my mother-in-law 57F has some serious control issues to the point that she hijacked our wedding and basically tried to make it what she wanted and now has effectively ruined most of the baby milestones. We haven’t announced the pregnancy yet she decided to go tell the family herself when we found out the gender. We told her and told her she to keep her mouth shut. But it’s her first grandbaby and didn’t wanna keep it from her. Well that’s where the problem started.

Naturally.

We wanted to do a gender reveal party. Mother-in-law tried to hijack that event again and forced us to do it at a location that we weren’t comfortable with at her sister‘s house because we stated we didn’t want to have the party there queue World War 3. She got over the drama after my husband the saint that he is snapped on her. Now comes planning for the baby shower once again trying to involve her sister who we have no relationship with.

Oh dear.

We asked that the only stipulation we had was that we got to do the food for it because we are both chefs. Queue the next meltdown. Now his father 69m decided to get involved as he enables his wife. Husband and FIL get into a huge screaming match, because that was our only concession. Well this is where I may be a jerk…

Let’s hear it.

When we found out the gender, we decided on names we picked something non-familial for her first name and her two middle names were going to be my grandmother’s middle name and MIL’s middle name. Since she has caused all this drama, I told my husband I don’t want MIL’s name attached to our daughter as MIL has a tendency to be vindictive, cruel and narcissistic. Husband agreed and we have since decided that daughter’s second middle name will be my husband’s now late grandmother’s name. AITA for changing my daughter’s middle name?

Most Reddit readers didn’t blame her at all, saying a name is an honor that should be earned, not demanded.

This person says it plain and simple.

This person says boundaries need to be set.

And this person says to just shush about pregnancy news until the baby is born, but still NTA.



She dropped her meddling MIL’s name from the birth certificate…and honestly, who could blame her after that track record?